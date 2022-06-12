Will Ospreay beat SANADA in the co-main event of NJPW Dominion to win the IWGP United States Championship.

Ospreay finished off SANADA with the Hidden Blade followed by the Storm Breaker. There was no belt for Ospreay to celebrate with as the title is still in possession of Juice Robinson, who had to vacate it.

NJPW stripped Juice Robinson of the belt after he sent in a video saying he wouldn’t appear at the show. NJPW claimed that Juice initially agreed to do the match.

Robinson missed NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals with appendicitis.