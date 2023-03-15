Will Ospreay has withdrawn from the 2023 New Japan Cup.

As noted on Tuesday, NJPW announced that Ospreay was suffering from a shoulder injury, and would miss the March 15 show in Okayama. In an update, it was then announced earlier today at an impromptu press conference that Ospreay will miss the remainder of the New Japan Cup tournament.

Ospreay suffered the shoulder injury while wrestling Mark Davis in a second round tournament match on Monday, which Ospreay won to advance to the semi-finals. Davis announced earlier today that United Empire stablemate Ospreay had nominated him as an alternate in the tournament.

Davis said, “New Japan Cup 2023. We set foot into this tournament, each member of the United Empire, and we made a pact, that this year it would be for the United Empire. Now the reason I’m standing here is to deliver some deeply unfortunate news, and that is that Will Ospreay has to forfeit his place in the New Japan Cup. I’m deeply saddened to be the one to have to tell you, but I’m more motivated than ever to take his place in the tournament, and to take home that New Japan Cup for the United Empire. So on the 17th, Tokyo, Korakuen Hall, EVIL- it’s not Will Ospreay you’re going to be facing. It’s Dunkzilla Davis, and I’m taking this one home for the United Empire.”

The New Japan Cup quarter-finals are now set as the second round wrapped up today in Okayama with David Finlay defeating Great-O-Khan, and Shota Umino defeating NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match.

The following quarter-final matches have been announced:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA on March 17

* Mark Davis (replacing Will Ospreay) vs. EVIL on March 17

* IWGP Tag Team Champion Hirooki Goto vs. NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga on March 18

* David Finlay vs. Shota Umino on March 18

The winner of Naito vs. SANADA will face the winner of Davis vs. EVIL on March 19, and the winner of Goto vs. Tonga will face the winner of Finlay vs. Umino, also on March 19. The finals will then take place on March 21 at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka in Nagaoka, Japan. That event will also feature IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi defending against Lio Rush, and more.

Below is an updated look at the 2023 New Japan Cup brackets:

