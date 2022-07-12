NJPW superstar Will Ospreay recently joined the Wrestle Inn program to discuss a number of different topics, including his thoughts on AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, how he would love to clash with the former NXT champion, and his thoughts on the inter-company politics between NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he loves Andrade El Idolo, but was unaware that he couldn’t work NJPW due to CMLL politics:

“I didn’t know that was even a thing, and once again, I’d love to. I’d love to bang with him. It’d be a phenomenal match. I’ve watched all his stuff, even from when he was in NXT.”

Believes he could resolve the dispute between AAA and CMLL:

“If I can just talk with the boss from AAA and CMLL –we just all get in the room together, alright? We’ll have a couple tequilas, we’ll enjoy ourselves, you know what I mean? We can sort all this sh*t out, just have a sit-down. Let’s just talk; there doesn’t need to be any of this politics anymore. There’s no reason why there should be politics in pro wrestling anymore. I can’t be bothered with it.”

