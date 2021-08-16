Revolution Pro has announced that top superstar Will Ospreay will be defending the Undisputed British Heavyweight championship against Doug Williams at this Saturday’s IX Year Anniversary show.

THIS SATURDAY IN MANCHESTER A conflict of more than just styles. Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion WILL OSPREAY returns to the ring when he puts his gold on the line against DOUG WILLIAMS. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/UbRJASrCAS pic.twitter.com/nJxME5DDB9 — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) August 16, 2021

This will be the Aerial Assassin’s first bout since May 4th in NJPW. He was forced to relinquish the IWGP World Championship on May 20th due to a neck injury. He writes on Twitter, “Lamb to the slaughter. Come watch Dougs 2nd retirement match. I’m bringing both belts.”