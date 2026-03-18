The lineup for this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

And on Tuesday, we got a big addition to the card.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media on Tuesday evening to announce the in-ring return of “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for March 18 from Fresno, CA., Ospreay will have his first match in months after returning at the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view over the weekend.

Will Ospreay will go one-on-one against Blake Christian in singles action on the 3/18 show in “The Golden State.”

Also advertised for the post-Revolution episode of Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max this coming Wednesday night is Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd in a Coffin Match that was announced during the AEW Revolution post-show press conference, as well as ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.