Will Ospreay is doing “very, very well” in his injury recovery.

And that’s straight from the boss man’s mouth.

As previously reported, Ospreay was forced out of action last summer after undergoing surgery to address a lingering neck injury.

Interest in his status picked up noticeably last week when AEW aired a video package on Dynamite spotlighting Ospreay’s recovery process.

While the footage offered an encouraging look at his progress, it stopped short of confirming when fans can expect to see him back in the ring.

AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on Ospreay during a recent interview on 107.7 The Bone, offering a very optimistic outlook (see video below).

“I talk to Will Ospreay a lot, and he’s doing very, very well and on the road to recovery, which is incredible news for AEW,” Khan said. “Because Will Ospreay’s one of our greatest stars we’ve ever had. And AEW’s a better place anytime Will Ospreay is involved in any aspect of All Elite Wrestling.”

Behind the scenes, there appears to be a tentative long-term target in mind. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that AEW’s internal goal is for Ospreay to be healthy enough to return in time for AEW All In 2026, which takes place at Wembley Stadium this August.

“They aired a Will Ospreay video showing him in the hospital when he had surgery and X-rays of his neck after surgery,” Meltzer wrote. “The goal, as stated, is for him to be back at Wembley Stadium. As we’ve noted, that feels fast but all along they’ve talked about a summer return.”

