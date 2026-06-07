Will Ospreay’s memorable AEW All In entrance is receiving recognition outside the wrestling world.

The elaborate entrance, which was inspired by the popular Assassin’s Creed video game franchise, has been nominated for a 2026 Content Marketing Award.

According to the awards listing, Ospreay’s entrance at AEW All In Texas has been selected as a nominee in the Best Brand Awareness category as part of PR Daily’s annual Content Marketing Awards program.

The entrance was one of the standout moments from All In Texas, blending wrestling presentation with video game-inspired storytelling on one of AEW’s biggest stages of the year.

Later that night, Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland in a high-stakes tag team match against The Young Bucks. The duo emerged victorious over Matt and Nick Jackson, and the loss carried major consequences for the longtime AEW executives.

With the stipulation attached to the bout, The Young Bucks were stripped of their Executive Vice President positions following the defeat.

Ospreay’s focus now shifts back to in-ring competition as he prepares for another major opportunity.

The former AEW World Championship challenger is set to compete in the finals of the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Forbidden Door on June 28. His opponent will be determined when Swerve Strickland faces Brody King to decide who advances to meet Ospreay in the tournament final.