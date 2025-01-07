“The Aerial Assassin” will have his hands full this Wednesday night.

On Tuesday afternoon, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to make some announcements regarding this week’s and next week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet was announced for AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15, with the winner earning an AEW Women’s World Championship opportunity at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15 in Brisbane.

In an update, the AEW boss-man returned to X again on Tuesday to announce a big singles match for the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Now confirmed for the 1/8 AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night at 8/7c on TBS from Clarksville, TN. is Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews in one-on-one action.

Also scheduled for this week’s AEW Dynamite in Clarksville, TN. are the following matches:

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF will appear live

* Jeff Jarrett to appear

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW title shot at Maximum Carnage

Make sure to join us here on 1/8 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Clarksville, TN.