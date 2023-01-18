We noted last week, via PWInsider, that WWE officials were discussing a potential Royal Rumble return for crossover star Logan Paul, but that would depend on if his knee is rehabbed and he’s medically cleared to compete.

In an update, now Fightful Select is also reporting that WWE is hoping that Paul will be able to appear at The Rumble later this month.

It was noted that as of last week, WWE was hoping to have Paul train for an upcoming match. There’s no word yet on what exactly the plan would be, but it’s been confirmed that WWE officials at least inquired about it.

Paul is signed to a multi-match WWE contract that will keep him locked into the company through the end of this year, but there’s been some speculation on his future after he was caught up in a scam surrounding his CryptoZoo project.

However, word now is that Paul’s crypto scamming “in no way has factored into WWE’s decision to use him.”

Paul has been away from WWE since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November. It remains to be seen if Paul will work the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, or appear for some other role. Paul vs. John Cena has been rumored for WrestleMania 39, but only rumored. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this was the plan as of around November-December, but it remains to be seen if WWE will pull the trigger on Paul vs. Cena.

