There’s been a lot of talk about the big announced main event for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24, and the involvement of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

As noted, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announced on this week’s Impact episode that Saturday’s Sacrifice event will be headlined by Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in a big Title Unification match. D’Amore then announced that the winner of Moose vs. Swann will challenge Omega in the main event of the Rebellion pay-per-view in late April.

There was a lot of speculation and talk that the Rich/Swann vs. Omega match would be to unify the Impact World Title with the AEW World Title, but it should be noted that nowhere has Impact used the “Title Unification” language for the Rebellion match. Impact is billing Moose vs. Swann as a World Title Unification Match, but they are using Title vs. Title for the Moose/Swann vs. Omega match.

Furthermore, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is no plan in place for what happens after the Rebellion match. As of this week there is only a plan in place for that night of the pay-per-view.

While there’s no word yet on what the finish will consist of, it was also reported that plans for that night do not include a Double Count Out finish or a 60:00 time limit draw.

It was also noted that Impact is not looking to do what AAA did when they gave the AAA Mega Title to Omega, which he has held since defeating Rey Fenix at Héroes Inmortales XIII on October 19, 2019. AAA moved forward with the idea of having “the best wrestler in the world” with their title belt, to come in three times per year and give them the great World Title match. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in plans and Omega has only defended the title twice – once in December 2019, with a win over current ROH Tag Team & TV Champion Dragon Lee, and again in December 2020, a win over Laredo Kid. However, that was the idea for AAA and Impact does not want to take a similar route as they want a champion, who for the most part, will appear on their weekly TV show. AEW President Tony Khan wants a champion who won’t lose in any other promotion, until he loses the AEW World Title first.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW – Impact working relationship, and remember to join us for live Sacrifice coverage this Saturday evening.

Below are a few promos for Swann vs. Moose and the Rebellion match with Omega, including Tuesday's Impact segment with D'Amore, where you can see how they're using Title vs. Title for Rebellion, and no mention of that match being to actually unify the AEW and Impact titles:

