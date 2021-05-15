IMPACT star William Morrissey (fka Big Cass and CaZXL) spoke with WrestleZone earlier today to hype up this evening’s Under Siege pay per view, where the seven-foot New Yorker will be taking on Willie Mack in singles-action. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Willie Mack is in the wrong place at the wrong time:

“My issue? There’s nothing truly personal against the guy, he’s just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I came back and I was looking to take out some of my frustrations and a lot of my resentment from my past in the wrestling industry and he just so happened to be across the ring from me when the bell rang that night and he just so happened to piss me off. So, there’s nothing personal against him. It could’ve been any one of those four guys across the ring, but he irritated me in the match and I’m looking to take out my frustrations on him. I’ll take my frustrations out on everybody if I have to, but I’ll start with him. Willie Mack, to start, is someone that I want to take my frustrations out on.”

Has his eyes set on the IMPACT world title:

“I don’t think anybody gets into the industry and goes into a specific company without their sights set on the top. So, whether it’s Kenny Omega or one of the six people that are in the number one contender’s match this weekend at Under Siege,” Morrissey stated, “whoever ends up being the IMPACT World Champion is someone that I have my sights set on. Whether I have to go through five more people to get to that person, or two more people or 45 people to get to the IMPACT World Champion, that’s where I have my sights set.“