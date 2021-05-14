IMPACT star William Morrissey (fka Big Cass in WWE) recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz at Hype Magazine to promote next weekend’s Under Siege special, where the seven-foot man takes on Willie Mack in singles-action. Morrissey speaks on his return to pro-wrestling, and reveals that he even considered returning to school for training. Highlights are below.
On keeping his return to pro-wrestling under wraps:
Man, definitely a week or so [I had to keep it a secret]. I think news broke maybe the morning of and I don’t know how that happened but, yeah, I kept it a secret. I worked a show the night before in Dallas that I was supposed to be on and then just took an early flight Sunday morning into Nashville but yeah, it was definitely a secretive thing and I thought that-that played off well on-camera and I think that it added to the moment for me and for the fans and for everybody involved.
How he considered going back to school for wrestling training:
Man I had no idea what I was gonna do with my life at a certain point, especially when I was earlier in recovery. I thought about going back to school for social work and I’m really passionate about the recovery field so I wanted to help other people that suffer with addiction and mental health disorders. So that was one option was going back to get a master’s degree in social work which can kind of branch off into anything. Never thought about going back to medical school. I’m not doing that but the wrestling, it’s just one morning I woke up and realized, ‘Man, wrestling, it makes me happy, I’m passionate about it. Why not pursue it? Why be scared to even try?’ So I said I gotta give this my best shot.