IMPACT star William Morrissey (fka Big Cass in WWE) recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz at Hype Magazine to promote next weekend’s Under Siege special, where the seven-foot man takes on Willie Mack in singles-action. Morrissey speaks on his return to pro-wrestling, and reveals that he even considered returning to school for training. Highlights are below.

On keeping his return to pro-wrestling under wraps:

Man, definitely a week or so [I had to keep it a secret]. I think news broke maybe the morning of and I don’t know how that happened but, yeah, I kept it a secret. I worked a show the night before in Dallas that I was supposed to be on and then just took an early flight Sunday morning into Nashville but yeah, it was definitely a secretive thing and I thought that-that played off well on-camera and I think that it added to the moment for me and for the fans and for everybody involved.

How he considered going back to school for wrestling training: