During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal addressed his arrest in 1997.

This was when he was working in WCW and was dealing with some substance issues. It all happened when he went to the bathroom on a plane flight:

“There’s an incident that happened on an airplane which has been blown out of proportion to what actually happened. I got on a plane in Tokyo, should have landed in Detroit, to do Nitro. I took some pills. I went to the toilet. The door was one of those old kinds of fashion planes with a concertina door. I stood there and my foot was stopping the door shutting. I hadn’t locked the door. A stewardess came behind me and said, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ I turned around and nothing funny or clever about it, I peed on the lady’s foot. They landed the plane and I woke up in a jail cell in Alaska. I wasn’t the only person on that plane. I wasn’t the reason that they landed that plane,” Regal said. “There was a paparazzi guy in the back who flipped out and started punching people. That was the reason they landed that and they just threw me off. I’m not going to incriminate anyone, but they threw a couple of other wrestlers off because they were doing things as well. They were like me. They won’t have any idea what they were doing. But I do know what they were doing because WCW investigated this and I found out what they were doing. They got away with it. I didn’t. Soon as this went to court, this lady said, ‘No, he wasn’t doing anything malicious. It was just a drunken incident.”

