The first-ever two-day WWE NXT Takeover special is now official for WrestleMania 37 Week.
NXT General Manager William Regal opened tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network and announced that NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will air on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.
Night 1 will air as the weekly NXT episode on the USA Network at 8pm ET. Night 2 will air exclusively on the WWE Network on Peacock for fans in the United States, and on the WWE Network internationally.
There’s no word yet on matches planned for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.
Regal also opened tonight’s NXT show by announcing the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. You can click here for details from that announcement.
Below is a clip from the promo in tonight’s announcement by Regal, along with the Takeover logo:
TWO-NIGHT TAKEOVER. #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Night 1: Wednesday, April 7 LIVE at 8/7c on @USA_Network.
Night 2: Thursday, April 8 LIVE at 8/7c on @peacockTV!#WeAreNXT #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/d9qv3g95II
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
TAKE A STAND. #WWENXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver comes your way on April 7 on @USA_Network and April 8 on @peacockTV! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/EDWEX4eiSb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
