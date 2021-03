The first-ever two-day WWE NXT Takeover special is now official for WrestleMania 37 Week.

NXT General Manager William Regal opened tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network and announced that NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will air on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

Night 1 will air as the weekly NXT episode on the USA Network at 8pm ET. Night 2 will air exclusively on the WWE Network on Peacock for fans in the United States, and on the WWE Network internationally.

There’s no word yet on matches planned for “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Regal also opened tonight’s NXT show by announcing the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. You can click here for details from that announcement.

Below is a clip from the promo in tonight’s announcement by Regal, along with the Takeover logo:

