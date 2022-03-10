Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw top superstars Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson victorious in their first matchup as a tag team, with both men being accompanied by the legendary William Regal.

After the bout Regal addressed the AEW fanbase in an interview with Tony Schiavone, where he spoke briefly about his history with Moxley and Danielson, and how the rest of the locker room should be concerned about what they will do next.

Today Regal took Twitter to comment on the segment, where the former NXT commissioner actually apologized for going over his allotted time. He writes, “This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

Check out the tweets below.

This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected..1/2 — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 10, 2022