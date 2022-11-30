AEW superstar William Regal recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where the Gentleman Villain discussed his relationship with Bryan Danielson, how he feels like he wouldn’t be relevant today if it weren’t for the American Dragon, and why he thinks a Danielson and GUNTHER matchup would be the greatest of all time. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

Confirms that he owns the rights to William Regal:

No [WWE does not own my ring name]. I own William Regal. I own William Regal but if Mr. McMahon asked me not to use it, I wouldn’t use it… I’d be just Steven Regal. He gave me his blessing. No problems with me and Mr. McMahon at all.

Claims he would not be relevant today if it weren’t for Bryan Danielson:

Bryan’s been with me. We’ve been friends since 2000, and fortunately, luckily he came into my life. It’s not the other way around when people say, ‘Oh, great you met him.’ No. I wouldn’t be relevant today if it wasn’t for him.

Thinks GUNTHER and Danielson would have the greatest match of all time

Have you ever seen Bryan have a bad match? Have you ever seen WALTER have a bad match? Right. Or GUNTHER… I would say, knowing that I’m a big fan of both of them and their styles, if they had the chance, they might have one of the greatest matches of all time.

