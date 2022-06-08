The Blackpool Combat Club was formed at AEW Revolution when William Regal made his AEW debut. After they wrestled each other, Regal united Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, who had just competed in a singles match.

Wheeler Yuta eventually joined the group. While speaking to Brandon Walker of Rasslin, William Regal explained how the group still has a lot to accomplish.

“More than I ever could have imagined,” Regal said of his current run in AEW. “The only problem is, because of my age, when people say ‘time flies,’ it has gone by so quick. We’re getting into about ten weeks now and I haven’t had time to [process]. We haven’t even started. We haven’t even scratched the surface. This can go on for a long, long time, we could have breaks away from each other but keep coming back. It’s working quite well at the moment because it’s not even established properly yet. It is, but it isn’t. Some acts will have run out after ten weeks. It’s just the beginning. It could still be just the beginning after a year. Some acts, and I’ve been around plenty of storylines, they never lasted ten weeks. You couldn’t drag them out for ten weeks with the best people in them. This hasn’t even started making an indent yet or going where it could possibly go. It’s probably the greatest thing I’ll ever going to be involved in.”

