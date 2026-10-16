William Regal has offered some advice to wrestlers regarding an aspect of in-ring performance he believes has become something of a lost art.

Taking to social media on Friday, the WWE veteran encouraged performers across all promotions to put more effort into their pin attempts and kick-outs, stressing the importance of making both look as convincing as possible.

Regal pointed to a match between AJ Styles and Amazing Red from the 2000s as an example of how things should be done, praising the aggressive pin attempts and the way shoulders were properly covered and stacked. He believes that level of attention to detail has largely disappeared from professional wrestling over the past two decades.

The 58-year-old has frequently used social media to share advice with younger wrestlers, including warnings about unnecessary risks inside the ring. Regal has spoken openly about the lasting physical damage from his own career, particularly when cautioning performers against dangerous moves involving landings on their heads.

Regal wrote the following:

“I work for WWE but watch a lot of wrestling worldwide. This goes for all wrestlers in all companies. I have worked in Wrestling for 42 years. An observation. We are portraying trained pro fighters with instincts ( even comedy bouts). If you don’t win you would make less money in the story we’re telling. Every TV bout , if there’s a pin, the cameras focus in. Please pin and kick out like your life and career depend on it. In story, it does. I’ve also been a part of knowing most talent since the 2000’s in many companies. As time goes by younger talent copy their favorite of film. I recently watch AJ Styles v Amazing Red from the early 2000’s. I see how many people copied them. What I saw was every pin was aggressively applied and shoulders covered and stacked. Every kick out they kicked out like their life depended on it. Something has been lost in the last 20 + years. Let’s not insult the intelligence of our audience who are giving us their precious time. In a fight scene in a movie ( which is what wrestling is) we know the punches don’t really hit but if we saw that we would eventually stop watching it. Your audience and fans deserve better. If you can’t be uncomfortable for a few seconds being stacked up in a pin, maybe this isn’t for you.”