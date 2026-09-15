William Regal had high praise for Roman Reigns following his performance on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw.

Reigns successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Penta in the main event of the September 14 show from Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Regal encouraged wrestlers at every level to closely study Reigns’ work during the match, specifically pointing to his facial expressions, reactions and body movement.

“If any talent of any standard want to really up their quality of drawing in your audience,” Regal wrote, “then study in great detail Roman Reigns facials, reacting (I would say selling but selling is acting and this was in a different world of that) and body motion from last nights bout against Penta on Raw.”

Regal, who currently works behind the scenes for WWE, summed up his assessment of Reigns’ performance with one word.

“Masterful.”

Reigns ultimately defeated Penta to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, putting away the hometown favorite with a spear to close out the Mexico City main event.