AEW star William Regal took to Twitter earlier today to comment on a viral video of him attempting a moonsault during a 1995 matchup with the great Keiji Mutoh. Regal, who his best known for being one of the best technicians in the sport, never really utilized a high-risk offense, and the video displays exactly why.

The former NXT commissioner writes, “Can’t believe this has turned up. The only time I tried a moonsault. I’ve told you that as it’s unrecognizable as one. Not my strong suit!!!!Where has 27 years gone!!!!”

Regal is currently involved with the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW, and regularly appears on commentary where he continues to show affection for the “masked man,” better known as Excalibur.