– WWE NXT UK Superstar Alexander Wolfe returned to the main brand on last night’s show. The return came after Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner lost a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match to Lucha House Party. Wolfe appeared on the stage after the match, looking disapprovingly at Barthel and Aichner following their loss. Wolfe immediately went into the Imperium pose, and Barthel and Aichner followed.

Wolfe has been on the NXT UK brand with NXT UK Champion WALTER since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. There’s no word yet on if WALTER will be joining the other Imperium members on the main NXT brand. Below is a photo of Wolfe on last night’s show:

– As noted earlier, it looked like Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher were set to replace Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Desmond Troy in the NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after WWE did an injury angle with Adonis during last night’s loss to Karrion Kross.

In an update, NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted the following to confirm that Ciampa and Thatcher are replacing Adonis and Troy.

“Well, @NXTCiampa is partially correct. There WAS an opening for the #DustyClassic, but it seems you two have just filled that vacancy… good luck gentlemen. #WWENXT,” Regal wrote.

It’s believed that Ciampa and Thatcher will face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in the final first round match during this Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode. Stay tuned for more.

