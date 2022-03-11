Earlier today reports surfaced from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that the legendary William Regal was dealing with some major health issues, and would be discussing them in detail during his upcoming interview on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

However, Regal has since taken to Twitter to shoot down that report, adding that his interview was taken out of context and was referring to problems he had in 2018. He writes:

Already…. That’s why I stay out the runour mill and gossip!!! I’ve just found out that there’s things being printed about my health. I am healthier than I’ve been in many years. I talked this week to someone about things that had happened to me in 2018.

Regal debuted for AEW at this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, where he aligned with top superstars Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. He cut an emotionally charged promo on this week’s Dynamite, but later apologized on Twitter for going over his allotted time. See Regal’s health tweet below.