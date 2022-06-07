On the latest edition of his Gentleman Villain Podcast, AEW star and manager William Regal spoke about the recent promo that featured himself and the Blackpool Combat Club training, which included the legendary Englishman providing voice-over and discussing the scars they attained along the way. Check out his full recap of how it all came together in the highlights below.

How quickly the promo came together, including his voice-over portion that was recorded in one take:

“We shot that in a very short amount of time. We went to a gym in Dallas, early morning, Bryan Danielson organized. I can’t remember the gentleman’s name who filmed it. Giancarlo didn’t do this. We filmed in a gym with no mats and just wrestled and talked for half an hour or so, maybe more. That was filmed, there was nothing set up, we just trained the way we normally train and showed Wheeler things. These were a lot of dirty tricks and nasty, spiteful things, and going through different techniques. No sportsman-like conduct. At the TV, that night, Giancarlo (Dittamo) came up and said, ‘Would you like to do a voice-over for this?’ Found a place backstage, George lit it up, and I thought they were going to take little sound bites. I just talked for three minutes. That was it. After I finished, it was one take, which they ended up playing in its entirety and they never touched it. it was just me talking for three minutes. Giancarlo asked for a couple of close ups. It was all done in 15 minutes, if that. I couldn’t believe the results from it. It’s great when you have incredible and talented production people like that.”

How he centered the promo battle scars due to the scar he carries on his lip:

“I got there and Giancarlo took a photo and said, ‘this is what the lighting is going to look like.’ I remembered my scar and remembering that scar on my lip, all that three minutes of talk came into my head instantly. That thought of the scar, I thought, ‘this is what this group is about,’ that led to me talking about the scars we’re going to leave [on opponents]. While I talking, I added the bit about stabbing people and cutting them because that is a story I had in my mind for a while. I won’t say where from, I don’t need nobody getting incriminated in this, from my old friends. It was a little twist on reality and I thought it was a vile and vicious thing. The three minutes went by and the next thing, Bryan sent me a text with the video on it and I was blown away how quickly they had done it.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)