NXT General Manager and pro-wrestling legend William Regal recently spoke to the Daily Star about a variety of topics, including how he went to bat for current SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and how he told WWE they could fire him if it didn’t work out. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he went to bat for Sasha Banks and told WWE they could fire him if it didn’t work out:

She was the first person I went to bat for to hire, because the people who were doing the job that I do now wouldn’t even give her the time of day. I’ve known her since she was 19 and she used to be an extra at Boston. The first day, I was in catering and she came and sat and said ‘do you mind if I ask you some questions about wrestling? I wasn’t doing this job then but in the afternoon at the shows, I’d always be training outside the ring and she’d be one of the ones who would always come and talk. When it came to me getting this job… I went to them [about Sasha] and said ‘look, if this doesn’t work out, you can fire me. To see the way she has come through this, and to see what she’s done [is] incredible.

How it wasn’t always easy for Banks but she endured the struggle: