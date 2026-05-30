Charlie Dempsey is the son of William Regal, though, like many in WWE, he doesn’t use the last name of his father. On social media, Regal explained why Dempsey doesn’t use the last name Regal.

My lad @SirCharles_WWE hasn’t used his real name, which is Regal, as he wanted to earn his own way in this and for the last 10 years has done more than that. Very proud of him. When our Charlie was born, as I was leaving the hospital in Atlanta, my wife asked me what we should use for his middle name. I jokingly said Regal as that’s what’s paid for for everything. I came back the next day to find his middle name is Regal. Poor lad.

Dempsey joins other talents like Uriah Conners and Lexis King, who also opted to use different last names than their fathers in WWE. Regal returned to WWE in 2023 after a stint with AEW.

And one last thing. My lad @SirCharles_WWE hasn’t used his real name, which is Regal, as he wanted to earn his own way in this and for the last 10 years has done more than that. Very proud of him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 30, 2026

And I promise, this is the last thing. When our Charlie was born, as I was leaving the hospital in Atlanta, my wife asked me what we should use for his middle name. I jokingly said Regal as that’s what’s paid for for everything. I came back the next day to find his middle name is… — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 30, 2026