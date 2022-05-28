Although many fans think Bryan Danielson could’ve been used better in WWE, William Regal doesn’t buy into the narrative that he was held down by the company.
He spoke about this and his friendship with Danielson while being interviewed by Daily Star.
“If you want to buy into that nonsense myth that people like to put out there – because it sounds like a good story – that he was held was held down in WWE, you are absolutely living in fairy land. If they didn’t want him to main event WrestleMania, he wouldn’t have main evented WrestleMania. The boss knew he had something special on his hands and he didn’t care about the narrative, he was going to see if he got there, and every test he gave him, he got there.”