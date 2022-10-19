AEW star and pro-wrestling legend William Regal recently spoke with Metro UK about a wide range of subjects, including his thoughts on the “best wrestler ever” conversation and how he believes there is no single greatest wrestler due to the subjectiveness of the sport. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says too many wrestlers kill themselves on their pursuit towards being the best wrestler:

“It’s not a knock on anybody trying to be the best wrestler in the world, I just don’t want them to eat their lives up, fixate on it. I’ve seen it put some of my friends in the grave. That’s not an exaggeration. Some of my friends have gone to the grave because they have been trying to live up to too much because they put so much pressure on themselves to be somebody you can never be. There’s always gonna be at least one person will disagree – even if they don’t disagree – just to disagree. If you listen to too much of it, it’s gonna send you off the deep end.”

Doesn’t believe there will ever be a single greatest wrestler:

“I’m gonna offend people if I say this because there’s no such thing – there never was, there never will be – as a best wrestler in the world because it is subjective. If one person thinks you are not – I know there’s a lot of young lads at the moment wanna claim that and think that. I hope they’re not driving themselves mad with it.”

How wrestlers will always have critics:

“I have seen some of my friends drive themselves to the edge of not good things trying to be the best wrestler in the world, and unfortunately there’s always somebody who’s gonna critique you.”