The legendary William Regal recently filed two trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to Fightful, the former NXT commissioner filed for his old ring monikers “William Regal” as well as “Lord Steven Regal.” Both were put in on February 9th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

LORD STEVEN REGAL

WILLIAM REGAL

