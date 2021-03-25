WWE NXT General Manager William Regal got physical with Adam Cole and took a bump after last night’s NXT show went off the air.

As noted, NXT ended with Cole and Kyle O’Reilly facing off after the contract signing for their “Unsanctioned, No Rules, No Liability” match for Night Two of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event, which is being billed as the co-main event of the evening. Regal hosted the contract signing and made both wrestlers agree that they could not hold NXT responsible for what happens in the match, especially with O’Reilly not medically cleared to compete, at least in the storylines.

After NXT went off the air, O’Reilly stormed the ring and called Cole out for a fight, away from the security teams that had been holding them back throughout the show. During the chaos, Cole attacked several members of security, and then dropped Regal with a right hand. Cole tried to get to the ring but security held him back and escorted him to the back as O’Reilly and Regal looked on.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Cole and O’Reilly during next week’s Takeover go-home edition of NXT. The updated Takeover card can be found here.

You can see video of the post-show segment below.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.