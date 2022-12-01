AEW’s William Regal, who spent years working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, recently had nothing but praise for former WWE star Damien Sandow (aka Aron Stevens) during a discussion on his “Gentleman Villain” podcast.

Regal said Sandow was far better than his career ended up being, praising him as a perfect player who could make anything work.

“I do believe Damien Sandow was… he was far better than his career ended up being, Damien Sandow was absolutely magic and special in everything he was given,” Regal said. “If anything, that’s why I liked him so much, he was like me. Is he going to be the top guy like Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns? Maybe not. Is he going to be a perfect player on your show, do anything, and make anything work? Yes.”

Regal continued and said he believed Sandow would have a high-level pro wrestling job forever.

“I don’t like to say certain things but that was… I always thought that he would have a job in wrestling, at a high level, forever,” Regal said. “When I say ‘high level,’ I mean in a top company, because he could do anything and blend in with anybody. He can pull off good comedy, and I like to consider myself one of those. he was just brilliant at it, the others have gone on to do well. The guys you mentioned became The Shield and look what’s happened to them. They were all great and I think the world of all of them. They were all great to be around at that point in time. In FCW, there were always polite, respectful, asked the right questions, and did the right things. Damien Sandow was just the one that got away.”

Sandow signed his first WWE contract in 2003, working as Aaron “The Idol” Stevens. He was released on August 6, 2007, and would go on to work for the NWA, OVW, and others. He returned to WWE and signed a developmental contract for FCW in July 2010, eventually making it to the main roster for a run that lasted until May 6, 2016. Sandow held the WWE Tag Team Titles on one occasion, with The Miz, and won Money In the Bank 2013 but became the second wrestler to unsuccessfully cash-in when he failed to defeat then-World Heavyweight Champion John Cena.

Sandow returned to the indies and worked for Impact Wrestling after WWE. He’s been with the NWA since 2019, and has held the NWA National Title, and the NWA World Tag Team Titles.

