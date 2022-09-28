AEW superstar and pro-wrestling legend William Regal recently joined Manchester Evening News to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the atmosphere of the NXT UK Takeover events and how he hopes to do something with the Blackpool Combat Club in England. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the atmosphere of the NXT UK Takeovers were insane:

I’m staying out of wrestling except for what I’m doing. I’ve heard rumors that we’re [AEW] coming to England but I have no idea. Anybody who were at the Blackpool NXT UK shows know how special those shows were and the atmosphere… I’ve never felt an atmosphere like it.

Hopes to do something with the Blackpool Combat Club in England: