As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature NXT General Manager William Regal making two major announcements as the road to Takeover on October 4 begins.

Regal took to Twitter this afternoon and hyped tonight’s loaded show.

“A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities,” he wrote.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will also feature NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in the non-title opener, Finn Balor kicking off his second run as NXT Champion, Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line.

You can see Regal’s full tweet below:

A new episode, a new champion, and an upcoming #NXTTakeOver. I cannot overstate how grateful I am to work alongside the men and women of #WWENXT and tonight is about new opportunities. https://t.co/I3JgXDxPmA — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 16, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.