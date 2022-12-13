William Regal is returning to WWE next month after he requested AEW not pick up his option at the end of the year so he could rejoin his son Charlie Dempsey in NXT.

Regal was let go by WWE this past January after working as the on-screen GM for NXT and was active behind the scenes as a scout and coach. He went to AEW at AEW Revolution on March 6, breaking up a fight between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Regal issued a statement Twitter regarding to the recent news going around about him.

There’s seems to be a lot of news about me getting spread around. There’s enough people who really know me (although they are few as trust is a big issue with me) who know the truth. Unless you hear it from me directly it is at best second hand information….. ….unless you hear it directly from ME it is either wrong or someone’s interpretation of what is really going on. And that means EVERYTHING that is being said about me from every “source”. That goes for ANYONE SAYING they have spoken or know me. A still tongue keeps a wise head!

