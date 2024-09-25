William Regal did not go to AEW just to hurt WWE’s competition.
The former Blackpool Combat Club leader addressed this theory in a post shared via social media on Tuesday.
Regal wrote the following lengthy response to a fan who wrote to him, thanking him for everything he did for NXT and for “snaking out the competition (AEW).”
FYI. Although it serves some people’s agenda, and having a massive amount of people who work in AEW that can only back me up, I went to AEW to help because Bryan Danielson asked me to. Please find me one person who can say otherwise. I arrived at 10 am until 6.15 pm ( est) to train anyone who wanted to come, apart from going to the rest room and refilling my water container, I never attended a single production meeting ( as I knew, if I were to stay there) I needed people to realize I was only there to help. Nor did I ask a single question about anybody that works there’s contract status. I helped at the ring with what any of the talent needed. I showered and got into a suit by 6.30 then watched he monitor with everyone else. I’m giving you the right to ask anyone who works backstage or talent the right to ask them if I did anything but help with no agenda. Feel free. I also didn’t call Tony when his Mom was ill. He called me and as soon as he told me where he was I ended the phone call and we spoke 2 weeks later. FYI, my deal was up in December ‘28. That’s when I left. These are all facts I can prove. Anyone trying to twist this has the right to check this out. I am friendly with 60% + of the talent and backstage crew. Feel free to do some real research.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 24, 2024
QT Marshall also defended Regal, responding to his statement by writing:
From an office employee who worked with him, everything said in this tweet is accurate.
— QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) September 24, 2024