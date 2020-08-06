William Regal Makes Change to Ladder Match at WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX”, Dexter Lumis Pulled

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a big shake-up for the list of competitors in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

Regal announced tonight that Dexter Lumis has been pulled from the five-man Ladder Match due to an ankle injury. It was then announced that in two weeks, the Superstars who were not pinned or submitted in the previous Triple Threat qualifiers will meet in two singles matches. The winners of those matches will earn the final two spots in the Ladder Match.

Bronson Reed and Damian Priest are already confirmed for the Ladder Match. Next week’s NXT show will feature another Triple Threat qualifier with Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. a mystery opponent.

Then in two weeks, there will be two singles matches with Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Ridge Holland and whoever isn’t pinned or submitted in next week’s Triple Threat (Kushida vs. Grimes vs. mystery man).

The winners of the two singles matches on August 19 will join Reed, Priest and Kushida or Grimes or the mystery man at Takeover.

WWE announced on Twitter tonight: “Unfortunately, due to injury, @DexterLumis has been removed from the #NorthAmericanTitle #LadderMatch. Therefore, in two weeks on #WWENXT, there will be two one-on-one matches between the Superstars who were not pinned or submitted in their respective #TripleThreat Matches.”

The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will likely take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Below is the current card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

[Rumored Match]

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. 2 Superstars TBD (Finn Balor or Johnny Gargano or Ridge Holland or TBD)

