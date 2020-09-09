The storyline between Drake Maverick and Killian Dain continued after last night’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II episode, as seen in the video above.

Last night’s show saw Maverick make the save for Dain after Dain was attacked by Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, which came after Strong’s singles win over Dain. Drake offered his hand to Dain but Dain punched him in the mouth, dropping him in the ring. This came after the two had several interactions in August, including Dain’s singles win over Drake on August 12.

Maverick noted in the video above that he went to NXT General Manager William Regal and got the match made for next Wednesday night – he and Dain vs. Strong and Fish. Dain was walking by when Drake informed him of the match, but that didn’t go over well as Dain punched him in the face once again. Dain made it clear that he and Drake are not friends.

Below is the updated listing for next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network:

* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match

* NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango defend against Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defends against Timothy Thatcher

