Pro Wrestling Tees sent out an email to customers earlier today announcing that English legend William Regal now has his own store on the site, with several new t-shirts now available for purchase.

Regal was released by WWE on January 5th, 2022, ending a 22-year tenure with the company. In that time he was a former two-time Intercontinental champion, a four-time European champion, a four-time tag team champion, and the 2008 King of the Ring Winner. After his in-ring career ended Regal became popular as the commissioner for the NXT brand.

You can check out his full page on Pro Wrestling Tees here.