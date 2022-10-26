On a recent episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW’s William Regal recently discussed working with Sasha Banks while he was with WWE, recalling the first time he met The Boss in Boston, when she came to a WWE TV taping as an extra.

“When I first met her, she was either 18 or 19 and it was in Boston,” Regal recalled. “I was in catering and she was an extra. She asked to come and sit with me and ask questions more than once. I’d help anybody, so I just answered whatever questions she had, and whenever I saw her, same thing.”

Banks signed with WWE in 2012, and became the WWE NXT Women’s Champion in February 2015, when Regal was General Manager of the brand. Regal recalled how some people didn’t see much in Banks when she had her first WWE tryout.

“Long story short, there came a time when she had a tryout and there were certain people in certain positions who didn’t see anything in her,” Regal said. “I just knew that there was something special, but I knew it was going to take a few years…I actually said, ‘If this doesn’t work out, then you can take my job away from me.’ …I just knew she’d be an incredible, good, talented professional and it worked out, I think.”

