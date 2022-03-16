Last year, WWE rebranded NXT into NXT 2.0 as the brand got new graphics, presentation, and booking younger stars instead of veterans.

William Regal, who served as the longtime General Manager of NXT, was let go by WWE this past January. During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, gave his thoughts on the change.

“I was the first person, as far as I know, that (Triple H) pulled in and said, ‘Right, what’s your vision for this?’ “We did what we did and it was a great thing for a lot of people. A great success, and I have no ill will at all, I’m really happy. Because it needed some kind of change, because things have changed. This place (AEW) had come along and different things, so it needed (a change)… and so, that went on.”

