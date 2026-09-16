William Regal believes AEW star PAC stands above every English wrestler to emerge since the 1980s. The WWE executive shared the opinion after encountering PAC on a flight home from Mexico.

Regal placed PAC alongside three British greats when explaining the standard he uses to judge a wrestler’s credibility.

“I’m on a plane going home from Mexico and on it with PAC. One of my favorite people in wrestling. In my opinion, the best wrestler to come out of England since the ’80s, and they were Rollerball Rocco, Marty Jones and Fit Finlay.”

Regal stressed that his praise was not meant to diminish the current generation of British talent. He said PAC’s aggression makes his work feel especially authentic.

“That’s no knock on the incredible UK talent around today, but I come from a time and style where being credible was part of the job. PAC is the only wrestler that when I see him wrestle I think he can beat me up, and his wrestling is so much more aggressive and credible.”

The former King of the Ring also named a PAC bout that remains among his favorites from the past two decades.

“Again, there’s brilliant UK wrestlers who I rate highly and am a huge fan of, but not as much as him. That’s just me and my opinion. Neville versus Aleister Black from the UK tournament in Blackpool is one of my favorite bouts I saw live in the last 20 years. Last night’s Roman versus Penta rates up there with it. No need to argue, as I don’t read comments.”

PAC competed in Mexico for CMLL last weekend, while Regal attended WWE and AAA events in Mexico City.

Source: William Regal on X.