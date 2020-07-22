William Regal Posts Cryptic Comments Ahead of Tonight’s WWE NXT Announcement

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal says tonight’s “huge announcement” on NXT will be another step forward for the brand.
Regal took to Twitter this afternoon with a teaser tweet for the announcement, which has fueled speculation on his future as General Manager.
“Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating. Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT,” Regal wrote.
There’s no word yet on what Regal has to say tonight, but we will keep you updated. Tonight’s show will also feature Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, and Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic.
Below is Regal’s full tweet:
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
