The legendary William Regal recently took to Twitter to throw praise at pro-wrestling stars Tegan Nox and Stephanie Newel, two current free agents in the industry following their stints with WWE.

The former longtime NXT commissioner writes, “Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro.” In a separate tweet he later adds, “As well as booking Toni Storm you should be booking Stephanie Newel ( Tegan Knox). Stephanie is a top class Pro and lovely lady. If you’re a promoter you’d be mad not to.”

AEW star and booker Captain Shawn Dean responded to Regals tweets by hinting that Nox and Newel can hit him up at anytime. He writes, “Toni …Stephanie hit me up.”

See the exchange below.

Toni Storm is a great lady and talent. Book her, she knows what she’s doing and is a Pro. https://t.co/c0dQ65btOZ — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 30, 2022