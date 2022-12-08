William Regal appeared in a pre-taped promo that aired during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Dynamite saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeat Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. After the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he said was filmed two weeks ago, before AEW World Champion MJF attacked Regal on last week’s Dynamite.

Regal said people would only see this interview if something bad happened to him. He said he turned on Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear to help MJF because The Blackpool Combat Club no longer needed him, and they were able to teach Yuta how to be the best on their own.

Regal explained the turn on Moxley, noting that this was his way of helping Moxley learn the final thing Regal had to teach – to always stay one step ahead, and always have eyes in the back of your head.

Regal ended the promo by declaring that he is Blackpool Combat Club until the day he dies.

Regal is headed back to WWE in some capacity, likely after the end of this month. His AEW status has been up in the air as of late, but AEW President Tony Khan confirmed earlier today that Regal asked that the option year on his contract not be picked up so he could return to work for his former employer, mainly because his son, Charlie Dempsey, is working for the WWE NXT brand. You can click here for details on Regal’s departure revealed by Khan, including news on restrictions Regal has when returning to WWE.

Below is footage of Regal’s promo from Dynamite:

