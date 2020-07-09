William Regal Reacts to the WWE NXT Great American Bash Night 2

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight’s Great American Bash finale and thanked everyone involved.

“I am hounored to work for @WWENXT,” he wrote. “Thank you very much indeed to all who watched tonight’s show and to all the incredibly hard working competitors.”

Below is Regal’s full tweet:

I am hounored to work for @WWENXT . Thank you very much indeed to all who watched tonight’s show and to all the incredibly hard working competitors. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 9, 2020

