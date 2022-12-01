William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast.

During it, Regal said he had an out of body experience during a match at the No Way Out event in 2003.

“There was a pay-per-view for WWE from I believe it was Montreal, whether it was myself and Lance Storm against Kane and RVD. I got slammed. At the time, I didn’t realize that I had a heart problem. I had an out of body experience where I was actually floating above myself thinking thinking I wish that I could rest and sleep this well at night. So I’ve read the studies from Oxford when they say you can actually not be right and still get these out of body experiences which I think is, I hate to break this to anybody, but if you actually study the dying and the the white light calling me, really your brain is still functioning like a chicken having its head cut off right. So I was above myself looking down on Nick Patrick and Kane going, ‘Are you okay Steve?’, and me going, ‘Leave me alone.’ Luckily, they didn’t let me wrestle the next night in Toronto. Then they found out I had a heart problem.”

