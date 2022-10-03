William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast.

During it, he recalled Sasha Banks coming to him in search of advice and reassurance. Regal has been high on her for years as he put his job on the line in order to get Banks signed to a WWE contract.

“‘How many times have you been world champion?’ and she said ‘three’ and I said ‘did you get the check in the bank this Monday?’ and she went ‘yeah, thanks. That’s what I needed to hear.’” “Put it into perspective because everybody and everything will take you out of the actual reality of what you want and what you’ve got to go through because that’s what life is.”

