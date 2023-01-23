The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

Recalls Triple H explaining his vision for NXT:

As far as I know, I was the first person that knew anything about [the changes] apart from obviously his wife or Mr. McMahon. ‘What’s your vision?’ ‘This is my vision.’ ‘Well, let’s go and do it.’ And with this incredible team that we had around us to help — it was a small team. ‘Right, so, there’s the vision. Let’s go.’

Says he and Triple H were watching Boardwalk Empire at the time and, like NXT, no character seems out of place:

I could say the vision; the vision was we were both watching, at the time, Boardwalk Empire. And he said, ‘You know when you see wrestling that people have whatever their ideas of wrestling are. … You can have funny stuff, obviously, the stories are going on and there can be all kinds of violence. Just well-told stories. You will never see anybody in any of those shows like Sopranos or Boardwalk Empire, from the smallest to the biggest of roles, that looks out of place. That’s the vision.’

