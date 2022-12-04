One of the bigger stories over the last few weeks has been the status of the legendary William Regal, who joined AEW at Revolution earlier this, but is now on his way out as he prepares to return to WWE. Fightful Select has since confirmed that Regal is indeed WWE bound.

News surfaced that Regal’s AEW contract, which was originally reported to be for three years, was actually for a much smaller window.

In an update from PW Insider, Regal and WWE are finalizing their deal together and he is expected to start after the new year. As of right now reports state that he will be used in a backstage role, but that doesn’t mean an on-screen role is out of the question.

During his time in AEW Regal formed the Blackpool Combat Club, which features top stars like Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and former three-time AEW champion, Jon Moxley. Regal also played a huge role in helping MJF defeat the Purveyor of Violence at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but MJF attacked him a couple of weeks later and got him stretchered out.