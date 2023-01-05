William Regal is apparently working with WWE’s main roster now that he’s returned to work for the company.

A new report from PWInsider notes that as a part of Regal’s new duties with WWE, he is scheduled to be at tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX taping from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

Regal will not be appearing on TV tomorrow night as he cannot appear as an on-screen talent until 2024 due to the conditions of his AEW release.

As noted, Regal officially returned to work for WWE this week. There’s still no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Regal was released from WWE in January 2022, ending his 20+ year career with the company. He went to work for AEW in March of last year, but recently asked for his release and had the request granted by AEW President Tony Khan, but with conditions. Regal reportedly did not want to be a TV character, and wanted to go back to WWE to work behind-the-scenes, and to work with his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Regal recently had to say on his final day with AEW.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.