The Blackpool Combat Club reunited outside of All Elite Wrestling this weekend.

At the PDC Darts show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Saturday, June 1, 2024, former Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal reunited with current BCC members from AEW, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

Regal founded the BCC with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, and Castagnoli and Yuta were later added as members.

On X, Regal, who is back working behind-the-scenes in WWE, shared a photo of himself reuniting with Castagnoli and Yuta at the event on 6/1.

“The BCC at the PDC at MSG,” Regal wrote as the caption to the photo, which you can check out below.